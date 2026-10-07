Micah Richards blown away by unbelievable Myles Lewis-Skelly after his impressive display for Thomas Tuchel's England

Arsenal currently have a highly competitive squad, making it difficult for emerging talents to secure regular starting spots. Lewis-Skelly faces fierce competition from established stars like Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

However, Richards remains convinced by the youngster's extraordinary ceiling. "I remember his performance against Real Madrid a couple of seasons ago [in the quarter-finals of the Champions League] and I hadn’t seen anything quite like it from someone that young," Richards noted, highlighting how the talent consistently impresses against elite opposition on the biggest stages.