Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live$50
Galatasaray SK v Gaziantep FK - Trendyol Süper LigGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Mauro Icardi to Tottenham? Spurs eye free agent transfer as Roberto De Zerbi seeks end to Premier League goal drought

M. Icardi
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
Transfers

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring a shock move for veteran striker Mauro Icardi as Roberto De Zerbi looks to solve a mounting crisis in front of goal. The former Inter and Paris Saint-Germain star is currently a free agent after his departure from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

  • Goal drought prompts Icardi interest

    Tottenham are weighing up a surprise move for Icardi as they struggle to find the back of the net in the Premier League. The North London side have endured a difficult start to the domestic campaign under De Zerbi, failing to score a single goal in their opening four league fixtures.

    According to reports from Cronache di Spogliatoio, the 33-year-old Argentine is being considered as a short-term solution to Spurs' offensive woes. Icardi is available for free after ending his four-year tenure with Galatasaray, where he enjoyed a prolific spell in the Super Lig.

    • Advertisement
  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Struggling forwards and expensive signings

    The interest in Icardi comes despite a summer of heavy investment at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The club spent significantly to bolster the squad, bringing in Sandro Tonali for £100 million, Mateus Fernandes for £85 million, and winger Savio for another £85 million. They also secured Omar Marmoush on loan from Manchester City in a deal that includes a £60 million obligation to buy. However, the Egypt international has yet to open his account despite starting against Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and in the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool - where he showed glimpses of quality but failed to find the net.

    Furthermore, Dominic Solanke has failed to justify his selection in terms of output, going scoreless in his first five appearances for the club. The attacking crisis is compounded by the situation surrounding Richarlison. The Brazilian forward has been exiled from the first-team picture following a disastrous fallout with the club and has not featured since a 3-0 opening-day defeat to Brentford.

  • Competition and financial hurdles

    While Tottenham are monitoring the situation, they are not the only club linked with the experienced forward. Journalist Nahuel Ferreira reports that Greek giants Olympiacos have already made 'formal contacts' to close a deal for the former Argentina international last week. However, no agreement has been reached yet, largely due to the striker's significant wage demands, with Icardi reportedly earning around £8.6m per year.

    Throughout his career, Icardi has lifted numerous trophies, most notably securing two Ligue 1 titles during his time with Paris Saint-Germain alongside four Super Lig crowns with Galatasaray.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    De Zerbi seeks urgent solutions

    The pressure is mounting on De Zerbi to fix a Tottenham side that looks disjointed and devoid of confidence in the final third. Spurs currently sit 17th in the Premier League table after collecting just two points from two draws and two losses, while conceding eight goals in the process. While their Carabao Cup campaign began with a promising 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic, their midweek exit at the hands of Liverpool highlighted the gap between Spurs and the league's top contenders.

Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL