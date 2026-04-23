Mauricio Pochettino confirms desire to return to Tottenham as USMNT boss makes 'feels like home' admission

Despite his recent managerial roles at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, Pochettino has never hidden his deep-seated affection for Tottenham. The Argentine spent over five years at the helm of the Lilywhites, leading them to a Champions League final and consistently challenging at the top of the Premier League table, and he clearly feels that his story with the club has an unfinished chapter.

Speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo about his relationship with the club and its supporters, Pochettino was candid about how he views his time in North London. "Tottenham feels like home. Of course, I'd go back if the conditions were right. It is a club that will always be in my heart," he admitted, sparking new speculation about whether a second act could eventually be on the cards for the 54-year-old coach.