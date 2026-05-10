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Mason Greenwood and Roberto De Zerbi reunion at Tottenham? Premier League transfer talk addressed as ‘growing friction’ nudges ex-Man Utd forward towards Marseille exit
Pressure builds at the Velodrome
Despite a prolific stint in Ligue 1, Greenwood's time in the south of France is reaching a complicated conclusion. A TeamTalk report suggests that "growing friction" behind the scenes has made a summer exit almost inevitable, with the player's relationship with current Marseille boss Habib Beye deteriorating significantly over recent months.
The 24-year-old has faced increasing internal and external scrutiny, with club legend Christophe Dugarry recently claiming the forward should never represent the side again following a dip in form. While his on-pitch numbers remain strong, questions over his commitment during training sessions have surfaced, prompting the French giants to consider cashing in on their star asset during the upcoming window.
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North London reunion ruled out
Speculation naturally turned toward Tottenham following the appointment of former Marseille manager De Zerbi. While the Italian was a vocal supporter of Greenwood in France, a reunion in north London remains highly unlikely.
The forward saw charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm dropped in February 2023. The Tottenham Supporters’ Trust and Proud Lilywhites previously voiced concerns over De Zerbi’s own appointment due to his defense of the player; therefore, any move to sign Greenwood himself would face massive backlash. Consequently, TeamTalk added that such a transfer is not viable, noting that the forward remains effectively off-limits to Premier League clubs and that Spurs are not considering a move.
Juventus and Atletico Madrid circling
While the door to the Premier League appears firmly shut, Greenwood is not short of elite suitors elsewhere on the continent. Both Juventus and Atletico Madrid have maintained long-term interest in the attacker, viewing him as a clinical finisher capable of elevating their respective front lines. For the Italian side, a move could be part of a wider tactical reshuffle involving their current squad depth.
Reports in Italy suggest Juventus are reportedly reviving their interest as they draw up a strategic plan to bring the forward to Turin. To finance the deal, the Bianconeri may look to offload other high-value assets to the Premier League, creating a domino effect that would allow them to meet Marseille's asking price for the former England international.
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Financial implications for Manchester United
Marseille paid just over £25 million ($34m) to sign Greenwood from Manchester United and are expected to demand a significant profit this summer. Any deal in the region of €50m (£43m/$59m) would represent a healthy return for the French side, but they won't be the only ones benefiting from a lucrative transfer. United included a substantial sell-on clause in the original permanent sale, meaning the Red Devils are set for a financial windfall.
With Champions League football looking unlikely for Marseille next season, the club is under pressure to balance the books. Selling their talisman would provide the necessary capital for a rebuild under Beye, while finally resolving the strained situation that has overshadowed the latter half of their current campaign.