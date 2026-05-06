‘You’re a disgrace, get out’ - Mason Greenwood subjected to savage attitude blast from former Marseille striker Christophe Dugarry

The former striker elaborated on his anger, emphasising that Greenwood's talent should reflect in his effort, especially with Marseille sitting seventh in Ligue 1 on 53 points. "You are the leader of this team, everyone depends on you. When you’re not there, everyone feels your absence. And what do you give back after all those sacrifices? This? You’re a disgrace, get out. That’s the money you’ll make for the club, but no one will cry for you. What he did against Nantes is shameful. I saw him walking around. At times I just looked at him and he was pretending. He doesn’t care," the pundit added.