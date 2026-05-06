AFP
‘You’re a disgrace, get out’ - Mason Greenwood subjected to savage attitude blast from former Marseille striker Christophe Dugarry
Honeymoon period over for English forward
According to RMC Sport, Greenwood has found himself at the centre of severe criticism after Marseille suffered a 3-0 loss to Nantes. The French outfit prised the Englishman away from Manchester United in July 2024, taking a significant risk in the process. However, his recent lacklustre displays have drawn the ire of the club's former stars. Speaking on the Rothen s’enflamme podcast , 1998 World Cup winner Dugarry did not hold back when assessing the player’s contribution, questioning both his work rate and his commitment to the cause.
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Savage verdict despite impressive season numbers
Despite boasting impressive overall numbers this term, registering 25 goals and 10 assists across 43 appearances in all competitions, the forward’s recent drop in form has infuriated observers. Dugarry’s frustration reached a boiling point as he addressed his performances directly. "Call for pride. This guy was sidelined, made a huge mistake before Marseille signed him. Marseille took a risk by bringing him in. He could have never played football again. Everyone has done everything to put this player in the best possible conditions. In games like this, when it matters most, you throw it in people’s faces. I’m ashamed for him - this guy is a disgrace," Dugarry fumed.
Walking around the pitch in disgrace
The former striker elaborated on his anger, emphasising that Greenwood's talent should reflect in his effort, especially with Marseille sitting seventh in Ligue 1 on 53 points. "You are the leader of this team, everyone depends on you. When you’re not there, everyone feels your absence. And what do you give back after all those sacrifices? This? You’re a disgrace, get out. That’s the money you’ll make for the club, but no one will cry for you. What he did against Nantes is shameful. I saw him walking around. At times I just looked at him and he was pretending. He doesn’t care," the pundit added.
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Looking ahead to a defining conclusion
With only two league rounds remaining, Marseille face a crucial away trip to Le Havre on Sunday, followed by a final home clash against fifth-placed Stade Rennais. Greenwood must immediately rediscover his goalscoring touch to silence the critics and help his club in their desperate pursuit of European qualification.