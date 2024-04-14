Mary Earps England 2024Getty
Richard Mills

Mary Earps reacts to signing Puma sponsorship deal as Lionesses and Man Utd star leaves adidas

Mary EarpsManchester United WomenEnglandWomen's footballWSL

Mary Earps says she is "excited" to have signed with Puma after the Manchester United and Lionesses star ended her sponsorship with adidas.

  • Earps signs sponsorship deal with Puma
  • Ends spell with sporting giant adidas
  • Shows off kit and boots in Instagram post

