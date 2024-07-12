Mary Earps on the bench! Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman sticks with Hannah Hampton for crucial qualifier with Ireland despite England's long-time No.1 returning from injury
Mary Earps is on the Lionesses' bench for a crucial qualifier against Ireland despite returning from injury, with Hannah Hampton starting instead.
- England star Earps back from hip injury
- But doesn't start crucial qualifier with Ireland
- Hampton gets nod for Lionesses