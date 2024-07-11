'She can't play two games' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman issues injury updates on Mary Earps and Niamh Charles ahead of England's crucial Euro 2025 qualifiers with Ireland and Sweden
Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has given updates on injuries to Mary Earps and Niamh Charles as England prepare for two crucial Euro 2025 qualifiers.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Calf issue ruled Charles out of last England camp
- While Earps limped off in defeat to France
- Wiegman updates on both before crucial qualifiers