Martin Odegaard hails Norway's Nations League start and set-piece magic after beating Denmark

Norway captain Martin Odegaard expressed immense satisfaction after leading his side to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Denmark in their UEFA Nations League Group A opener at Ullevaal Stadion. Reflecting on the match, the Arsenal midfielder emphasized how crucial it was to maintain high standards and secure three points following their summer international campaign.

Norway stormed into a two-goal lead through Oscar Bobb and Erling Haaland before Denmark fought back to level.

Odegaard highlighted the extra personal significance of defeating their Scandinavian rivals on competitive territory.