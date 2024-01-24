Sacre bleu! Marseille closing in on Gio Reyna transfer as French giants hijack Nottingham Forest loan move for USMNT star

Sacre bleu! Marseille closing in on Gio Reyna transfer as French giants hijack Nottingham Forest loan move for USMNT starPeter McVitie(C)Getty ImagesGiovanni ReynaMarseilleTransfersBorussia DortmundBundesligaLigue 1Nottingham ForestPremier LeagueUSANottingham Forest are in danger of missing out on the signing of Giovanni Reyna as Marseille are attempting to hijack their deal for the American.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMarseille in talks with DortmundReyna already agreed Forest loanUSMNT star to make January transfer