Mariona Caldentey's Ballon d'Or credentials are flying under radar - but 2025 runner-up can state case by carrying Arsenal back to Women's Champions League final

Having arrived on a free transfer from Barca ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Spain international marked herself out as one of the signings of the season with an exceptional debut campaign in England, ranking second in the Women's Super League and third in the Champions League for direct goal involvements on her way to being crowned Player of the Year domesticallybefore finishing second in the Ballon d'Or voting, only behind three-time winner Aitana Bonmati.

For those who had watched Caldentey during her decade at Barcelona, her performances were no huge surprise. While not a household name in that time, that was more down to the plethora of stars in Catalunya which could lead to the 30-year-old being overshadowed at times. Her intelligence, technical excellence and ability to impact any game always stood out to regular onlookers and her peers, all qualities she was able to bring to Arsenal in a manner that finally delivered the plaudits she had long deserved.

As Caldentey nears the end of her second season in north London, though, she hasn't grabbed the headlines quite so much this time around. However, that's more down to the deeper role she has occupied in Slegers' side this time around, rather than any sort of dramatic drop-off in form.

Now, as the Gunners enter the sharp end of their Champions League title defence, the stage is set for Caldentey to show that and remind everyone just why so many believed she deserved the Golden Ball last year.