Why Marcus Rashford needs to avoid World Cup transfer shop window as England legend John Barnes tells Man Utd-owned forward what Three Lions need from him

Rashford will be eager to impress while on World Cup duty, both for the good of the collective cause and for his own personal benefit. Quizzed on whether star showings are imperative given the uncertainty surrounding him at domestic level, ex-Three Lions playmaker Barnes - speaking in association with viagogo and their ‘World Cuts’ campaign - told GOAL: “England needs to do well as a team. If he feels he wants to do well by himself, that's not going to help England.

“If he wants to make this a market or a shop window for himself, where he's going to say, ‘I'm going to get the ball, I'm going to dribble around players because I want to look good individually’ - that is not what's going to win the World Cup. So him needing to do well for himself is not important. He needs to do well for England.

“And if Thomas Tuchel feels that he's going to be a bit-part player in the squad, he can do nothing about that. So it's not a question of individual players feeling I'm going to take this mantle upon myself to do things, to put myself in the shop window. That's not going to help England. Helping the team play is more important than him looking good for himself. So that doesn't come into the World Cup, as far as I'm concerned.

“It depends on his attitude and his commitment. That has always been the issue with Marcus Rashford. I know he's got the talent, but in terms of his attitude, his commitment is the most important thing.

“Thomas Tuchel isn’t worried about Marcus Rashford putting himself in the shop window. He's worried about Marcus Rashford playing well for England, which means he just holds the position, passes it simple, plays a simple game, which maybe will help the team but not help him individually. That's the decision Thomas Tuchel will take. So this has got nothing to do with Marcus Rashford. It has nothing to do with Marcus Rashford trying to find himself a club. It's to do with England trying to win the World Cup.”