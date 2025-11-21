Revealed: Marc Guehi's five Champions League suitors as Crystal Palace captain prepares for pre-contract talks with foreign clubs

Vincent Kompany is said to be a long-term admirer of Guehi. The Bayern Munich head coach, a former elite centre-half himself, has tracked the Palace captain for several seasons. The Bavarians contemplated bringing in Guehi last summer, anticipating the possible exit of Kim Min-jae. Although the South Korean remained, his reduced starting role this season has reopened conversations about the position. Bayern are trying to extend Upamecano’s contract, but Real Madrid’s interest complicates matters. Kompany has also evaluated Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and even Konate, but Guehi remains a standout candidate due to his reliability.

When asked about Bayern's discussion with Guehi's representatives, sporting director Eberl told DAZN: "It's absolutely clear that we as Bayern Munich are exploring the market. Our clear goal is to extend Upa's contract. That's our ultimate goal. If that doesn't work out, we have to be prepared. We would be foolish not to. That's the reason. I've not confirmed anything, but we are active in the market."

Meanwhile, Palace boss Oliver Glasner has admitted that the Eagles will have to reluctantly part ways with the defender next summer: "I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year. The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different'. And that's normal. And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together."