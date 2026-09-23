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'You start to doubt yourself' - Marc-Andre ter Stegen opens up on brutal injury nightmare and the 'ups and downs' of rehab as he reclaims Germany No.1 spot under Jurgen Klopp
Overcoming the darkness of injury
The road to recovery is rarely a straight line, and for Ter Stegen, the path back to the pitch was littered with mental hurdles. The former Barcelona man confessed that the repetitive nature of his physical issues tested his resolve. Ter Stegen, who joined Dutch giants Ajax on loan earlier this season, noted that the feeling of physical vulnerability often translates into a lack of confidence.
"I can't say I haven't had my doubts at times – especially after an injury, particularly when one leads to another. You start to doubt yourself, and nothing feels right. But during rehab, you also realize that your body is responding and thanking you for getting back on track. And of course, I never doubted I'd make it back because that's my mindset and how I see myself as a person. Nevertheless, there are ups and downs in rehab. And yes, I'm glad that everything is really working out the way I imagined it would. That I'm healthy right now, and I truly appreciate that," the 34-year-old told Sky Germany.
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A newfound appreciation for full fitness
The excitement of returning to the fold is palpable for the keeper, who hasn't featured for his country since a 2-0 defeat against France in June 2025. Having spent so long watching from the stands, the goalkeeper admits he has gained a fresh perspective on his career. He is no longer taking his health for granted, viewing every training session and match as a privilege.
"For me, it's always something special to be back here. Especially after a time when things haven't gone as planned, when your body hasn't been cooperating, then you appreciate it all the more. I believe I've worked hard to get back to this point," he noted.
"And accordingly, I'm incredibly happy and I'm also looking forward to meeting many new faces: old acquaintances, old friends who are here and simply starting afresh and giving our best for the team, for ourselves, and for you. I'm simply delighted, and that's why I'm beaming. I'm just happy to be back at 100 percent, with the national team, and able to be on the pitch and hopefully play successful football. That's what we all want."
Climbing back to the summit under Klopp
The landscape of the German national team has shifted significantly during Ter Stegen's absence, most notably with the arrival of Jurgen Klopp in the dugout. The new manager has wasted little time in establishing his hierarchy, confirming that the Ajax goalkeeper will be the number one for the current international break. This show of faith is a significant boost for Ter Stegen, who has often found himself in the shadow of Manuel Neuer during his international career.
"What you always expect from a more experienced player: simply that there's a certain composure in situations where things might get difficult. That will be there, 100 percent! And then we simply have to trust players who have perhaps played a few more international matches, like Jo [Kimmich] and Kai [Havertz], for example, or like me. And then there are the new faces. I think they will bring freshness, and for the coach, it's obviously fantastic to see many new faces and to see what they can then offer us for the national team," Ter Stegen added.
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Looking ahead to the Dutch challenge
Fate has provided a poetic setting for Ter Stegen’s return, as Germany prepare to face the Netherlands in Amsterdam. Given his current club status at Ajax, the venue feels like a home away from home, though the stakes remain incredibly high in the Nations League. The goalkeeper described the coincidence of making his comeback in his new domestic city, saying: "Crazy, I have to say. I wouldn't imagine it would be like this."
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