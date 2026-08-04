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Manchester City target Chelsea star as potential replacement for Tottenham-bound winger Savinho
Manchester City eye Neto as Savinho replacement
According to talkSPORT, Man City have identified Neto as their primary target to bolster their attacking options if Savinho departs. Savinho has struggled to secure regular game time since arriving at the Etihad Stadium and is now heavily linked with a switch to Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham have been monitoring Savinho for the past 12 months and view him as a priority signing, although they are also keeping tabs on Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.
With Savinho seemingly on his way out, Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is keen to reunite with Neto, having previously worked alongside the Portuguese winger during their time together at Chelsea.
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Neto faces uncertain Chelsea future under Alonso
Neto has been a consistent performer since his £54 million arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2024, starting 54 league matches and registering 21 goal involvements, including nine goals.
However, his future in west London appears increasingly uncertain ahead of the upcoming campaign. New Chelsea manager Alonso might struggle to offer Neto sufficient playing time following the club's failure to secure European football.
Furthermore, Chelsea have heavily invested in their squad, highlighted by the £117m acquisition of Morgan Rogers. The arrival of Rogers threatens to restrict Neto to a minor role, pushing the 26-year-old towards the exit door as he seeks regular first-team football elsewhere.
Competition heats up for the Portuguese winger
Man City are not the only club showing strong interest in Neto this summer. Liverpool have identified the winger as a prominent candidate to replace Mohamed Salah, who announced earlier this year that he will leave Anfield at the end of the season. Liverpool have yet to secure a new right winger and view Neto as an ideal addition.
Furthermore, Serie A outfit AC Milan are closely monitoring the situation. Ruben Amorim recently took charge of AC Milan after Max Allegri departed due to the team missing out on Champions League qualification. Amorim is reportedly eager to bring his compatriot to Italy, adding further competition for Manchester City.
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What comes next for Neto and Savinho?
Manchester City must first finalise the departure of Savinho before making a formal approach for Neto. Tottenham are expected to accelerate their negotiations to sign Savinho in the coming weeks. Once that transfer is complete, Manchester City will likely test Chelsea with an opening bid for Neto, though they will need to act swiftly to beat Liverpool and AC Milan to his signature.
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