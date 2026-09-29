Manchester City 'discovered guilty verdict' before launching £440 million summer transfer spree

The bombshell ruling against Man City was reportedly delivered to the club months before it became public knowledge, with ESPN quoting inside sources who claim that senior figures were first notified of the independent panel's decision back in July.

While the guilty verdict concerning 114 of the 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations was only announced on Friday, club chiefs were allegedly aware of their fate long before embarking on a massive spending spree.

City adopted an aggressive approach in the transfer market, securing seven senior signings at a cost of more than £440 million before the official announcement.