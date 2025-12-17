Man Utd women's player ratings vs Juventus: Special Jess Park strike secures Champions League win - but Red Devils must settle for play-off berth

There were just 18 minutes on the clock when Park picked out the top corner, getting her side off to a perfect start after a couple of frustrating outings, with last Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Lyon having been followed up by a 3-3 draw at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

Despite coming into this game with just one win in their last five, there were no signs that the Red Devils were lacking in confidence, especially in the first half. Melvine Malard forced a good save out of Pauline Peyraud-Magnin before the half-hour mark and there was a chance for Park to net a brace, too, only for Estela Carbonell to make a great block at a vital moment.

There were some iffy moments at the back from United which threatened to open the door for Juve to level things up. Maya Le Tissier, Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Anna Sandberg - all such top performers this term - were guilty of sloppiness in possession that the Italian giants could've capitalised on. However, none of those mistakes were to be punished, with each member of that trio actually stepping in to mop up when a team-mate needed it, stopping Juve in their tracks.

Aside from those occasions, the home side struggled to really carve out opportunities to test Tullis-Joyce, with the American relatively untroubled in the visitors' goal throughout. Even a late onslaught of crosses and slightly ramped up pressure proved fruitless, with Juventus having to settled for seventh in the league phase table and, like United, a play-off berth. Both teams will find out the identity of their opposition on Thursday, when the draw for February's play-off matches is made.

