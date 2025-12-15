UEFA Women's Champions League knockout phase draw: Date, start time, live stream, teams & how to watch

The UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) knockout phase draw marks a major milestone in the 2025/26 season, determining the matchups from the knockout phase play-offs through to the quarter-finals and beyond. With the league phase concluding in December, fans around the world are preparing to follow the draw and subsequent fixtures as Europe’s top women’s clubs battle for continental supremacy. Below is everything you need to know about the draw: date, start time, live stream options, teams involved and how to watch.

When Is the UEFA Women’s Champions League knockout phase draw?

The knockout phase draw for the 2025/26 UEFA Women’s Champions League will be held on Thursday, 18 December 2025 at 13:00 Central European Time (CET).

This draw will decide both the knockout phase play-offs matchups and the quarter-final bracket. It takes place after the league phase concludes on 17 December 2025, with the final league standings confirming which teams enter the knockout draw.

Draw start times are listed below:

Central European Time (CET): 13:00

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 12:00

Indian Standard Time (IST): 17:30

Eastern Time (ET): 07:00

Pacific Time (PT): 04:00

Where will the UEFA Women’s Champions League draw take place?

The draw ceremony will be staged at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, UEFA’s headquarters and traditional venue for major competition draws.

Which teams are involved UEFA Women’s Champions League knockout phase?

The knockout phase draw involves the 12 teams that finish in the top 12 positions of the league phase:

Top four teams progress directly to the quarter-finals, teams in fifth to 12th place enter the knockout phase play-offs.

Exact team names will be confirmed once the league phase is completed on 17 December 2025.

How to watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League draw live?

Fans can stream the knockout phase draw live through the following official channels:

UEFA typically provides an embedded live video feed on its official website UEFA.com on the day of the draw.

UEFA Women’s Champions League app will also stream the draw live for mobile viewers.

In the UK, fans can tune into Disney+ to live stream the UEFA Women’s Champions League draw.