Use the force! Could Man Utd rekindle interest in USMNT ‘Jedi’ Antonee Robinson? Ex-Fulham striker responds to transfer question amid Old Trafford left-back questions

Robinson would certainly tick that box having previously caught the eye across five seasons as a top-flight performer in England. He is into a sixth, with the Milton Keynes-born star in buoyant mood after representing the United States at a home World Cup in 2026.

He is tied to a contract in west London through to the summer of 2028, but tempting bids could see Fulham consider cashing in. They are aware that Robinson is now 29 years of age and will likely see his value start to diminish from this point.

If United were prepared to spend big on adding him to their ranks, then an agreement may prove beneficial to all concerned. The Red Devils continue to put their trust in Luke Shaw when it comes to left-back berths, but could do with another reliable option in that department.

Robinson, with his buccaneering bursts down the flanks, would offer something different in Michael Carrick’s squad. He can provide important width in a system that often sees wide attackers drift inside, with an impressive assist count being built at Fulham.