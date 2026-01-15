Getty Images Sport
Man Utd to FINALLY land Carlos Baleba?! Red Devils growing confident of signing Brighton ace this summer in deal that could cost £100m
United eye summer bid
The Sun reports United are increasingly optimistic about their chances of prising Baleba away from the Amex Stadium this summer, as the club hierarchy lays the groundwork for a significant restructuring of the first-team squad. While the immediate focus remains on navigating the final 17 games of the season under interim manager Carrick, plans are well underway to provide the next permanent head coach with a refreshed engine room.
United, who have long admired the 22-year-old, reportedly believe the coming summer window represents the perfect opportunity to strike. Although the Red Devils opted against reinforcing their squad in the current January window, the funds are being ring-fenced for a major assault on the market once the season concludes.
Baleba, who is tied to the Seagulls until 2028, was valued at a staggering £80 million to £100m last August. While United did not table an official bid at the time, having already splashed out over £200 million on attacking reinforcements like Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, their interest has never waned. Now, with a midfield overhaul becoming a critical necessity, the club is ready to reignite their pursuit.
Stock fluctuations and the Brighton model
Baleba remains one of the most highly-rated prospects in the Premier League, viewed as yet another success story of Brighton’s enviable scouting network. Signed as the heir to Moises Caicedo - who himself replaced Yves Bissouma - Baleba fits the "tried-and-tested" formula that has seen the South Coast club consistently replace big-money departures with fresh talent.
However, Brighton are notoriously tough negotiators. Deputy chairman Paul Barber recently insisted there are no immediate plans to sell the midfielder, and the club knocked back United’s initial enquiry last summer. Yet, the history of Alexis Mac Allister moving to Liverpool and Caicedo to Chelsea suggests that every player has a price, and United are banking on their ability to finally meet it.
A wider shortlist for a total rebuild
The pursuit of Baleba is not an isolated mission but part of a broader strategy to completely reshape the United midfield. The club are reportedly prepared to sign more than one central midfielder in the summer to address a glaring weakness in the squad. Alongside the Brighton star, United have shortlisted three other Premier League talents: Nottingham Forest’s midfield general Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s pass-master Adam Wharton and Bournemouth’s dynamic Alex Scott.
This aggressive recruitment drive is being driven by the anticipated exodus of senior stars. Casemiro, who turns 34 in February, is out of contract at the end of the season and is widely expected to be released. Furthermore, there is growing uncertainty surrounding the futures of academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo and former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. Remarkably, Casemiro and Ugarte stand as the only two specialist central midfielders the club has purchased in the last seven years, a statistic that highlights the neglect of this key area.
The friction over transfers was reportedly a key factor in the dismissal of former head coach Ruben Amorim last week, with executives Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox clashing with the Portuguese boss over targets. Now, the hierarchy is determined to take control of recruitment to ensure the next manager inherits a balanced squad.
Bruno Fernandes future in the balance
Compounding the need for midfield reinforcements is the unsettling situation surrounding club captain Bruno Fernandes. The 31-year-old recently admitted he was left "hurt" by the knowledge that United were willing to sell him, accusing senior officials of lacking the courage to follow through with their intentions.
Fernandes, whose contract runs until 2027, plans to reassess his future after the 2026 World Cup. However, fears that he may be eyeing an earlier exit were heightened last week when he met with one of Amorim’s coaches, Carlos Fernandes, in the wake of the manager's sacking.
For now, the immediate task falls to Carrick. The former Middlesbrough boss, who was axed by the Teessiders last summer, has been tasked with securing Champions League football during his brief stint. He will be boosted by the return of Bryan Mbeumo for the upcoming Manchester derby, following Cameroon’s quarter-final exit from the Africa Cup of Nations at the hands of Egypt.
