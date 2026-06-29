Man Utd title winner explains why class of 2026 aren’t contenders yet as Michael Carrick is credited with returning two crucial qualities to Old Trafford

Hope and optimism are building again on the red half of Manchester, as grand plans are pieced together on and off the field, with many of the opinion that shrewd recruitment in the summer transfer window could see United taking aim at first place in the 2026-27 Premier League table.

Quizzed on whether he can see that happening, title-winning former Red Devils defender Pallister - speaking in association with Spreadex Sports - told GOAL: “I think a couple of signings can make a huge difference. Do I think they're in line for a title challenge? My honest opinion at the moment would be no, I don't think so. I think we've still got a bit of building to do.

“I think everybody's been very impressed with what Michael's done. I don't think the team was brilliant. I think we had two or three games, the Man City game sticks out at home, where we played really well. A couple of games at the end of the season where we played really well and won comfortably.

“But what I think he's brought to the team is a resilience and that kind of fight for the badge and fight for the club and bring a little bit more of that, as Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] did when he came in.

“But now we've got to give Michael a chance to bring his own players in. He's assessed everything. Give him the chance to bring some quality players in and see where that takes us. He's brought a feel-good factor back to United. The fans can feel that. I'm sure the players are feeling that. Now we're going to see whether he can take the next step.”