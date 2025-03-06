Man Utd consider summer bid for Jean-Phillippe Mateta as Crystal Palace star joins Sporting CP hitman Viktor Gyokeres on Ruben Amorim's list of targets
Manchester United could reportedly put in a summer bid for Crystal Palace's Jean-Phillippe Mateta as he joins Viktor Gyokeres on the list of targets.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United desperate to address their goal-scoring woes
- Zirkzee & Hojlund struggling to make an impact
- Mateta is the latest addition to their wishlist