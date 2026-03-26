Man Utd willing to sell Marcus Rashford to Premier League rival - if Barcelona fail to pay agreed €30m clause fee

Old Trafford chiefs are reportedly relaxed about Rashford's future, according to ESPN, but have no intention of lowering their financial demands. Under the terms of the loan deal struck last July, Barcelona have an option to sign the 28-year-old permanently for a fee of €30 million (£26m/$35m). However, with speculation mounting that the Catalan giants may look to renegotiate, United have made it clear they will not entertain fresh talks for a lower figure.

The Red Devils are aware that Rashford's stock has risen following a productive spell in La Liga, where he has netted 10 goals in 39 appearances. They are prepared to walk away from the Barca deal entirely if the Spanish side attempts to defer payments or request another loan spell.