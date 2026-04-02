Revealed: Man Utd plan to axe five high earners to free up more than £1m on wage bill

United currently sit third in the Premier League, but success on the pitch brings its own financial complications. Qualifying for the Champions League triggers a 25% salary increase for the majority of the squad. This automatic hike, combined with £190m ($251m) in existing transfer debt due this year, makes offloading the likes of Casemiro and Sancho a necessity rather than a choice. The departure of Onana and the renegotiation of Harry Maguire’s terms are also key pillars of this strategy. While Maguire is expected to stay on reduced wages, the funds saved will likely be redirected toward a lucrative new deal for breakout star Kobbie Mainoo and a long-term replacement for Casemiro.