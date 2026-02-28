Man Utd must steer clear of Oliver Glasner: Antagonistic Austrian has the hallmarks of another Ruben Amorim - despite incredible achievements with Crystal Palace

Palace, who had beaten Liverpool in the Community Shield in August and stunned Manchester City to win their first ever major trophy with last season's FA Cup, were looking like a model club and the perfect example of what a top-level coach could achieve on meagre resources. Glasner was also defying the common belief that the same 3-4-3 formation Amorim had toiled with could not work in the Premier League.

With United spending almost a year working towards 3-4-3 and spending close to £250m ($336m) on players designed to play in that system, not to mention dispensing with traditional wingers like Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho, Glasner looked like a logical choice to continue on the same path the club had been heading down.

He was effectively a poster boy for 3-4-3 and he had masterminded two victories over United, a 4-0 drubbing while Erik ten Hag was in charge and a comprehensive 2-0 win at Old Trafford over Amorim.

But a lot has changed over the last five months and even though Glasner is currently second according to the bookmakers behind Michael Carrick to be United's coach at the start of next season, the Austrian heads to Old Trafford on Sunday having drained most of the goodwill he had earned from Palace supporters. And he is beginning to resemble the worst aspects of Amorim...