Man Utd make definitive call on Jadon Sancho's future amid underwhelming Aston Villa loan spell

Emery has praised Sancho for his recent improved form and has suggested the club could look to sign him permanently. Asked if he had thought about signing Sancho, he told reporters: "Not yet, but he is a fantastic player. Hopefully he can help us by increasing his qualities in our structure like he is doing. He will need another contract, and maybe it could be here. If he plays his best football, we will want him. But also other teams could be involved in the interest for him. The first part of the season was not enoug. He was working and trying, but not achieving the performance we needed. Now he is getting better. He is getting the challenge for him and us."