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Man Utd ready to battle Liverpool for Micky van de Ven transfer even if Tottenham avoid relegation out of the Premier League
North West giants move for Spurs' defensive star
Man Utd and Liverpool have identified Tottenham’s Van de Ven as a primary defensive target ahead of a massive summer transfer window, according to The Athletic. The Red Devils are prioritising a high-quality, left-footed centre-back to provide competition for Lisandro Martinez, following a campaign where injuries severely hampered United’s defensive stability.
The 25-year-old has caught the eye of scouts at both Old Trafford and Anfield due to his world-class recovery speed and technical proficiency. United are reportedly willing to make a significant financial commitment to secure the Dutchman, regardless of whether Tottenham manage to secure their Premier League status for next season.
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Van Dijk factor could influence Anfield switch
Liverpool view Van de Ven as the ideal long-term successor to Ibrahima Konate and a potential partner for his international captain, Virgil van Dijk. The opportunity to play alongside Van Dijk is seen as a major selling point for the Reds as they enter a new era of recruitment under their current hierarchy.
The player's physical data has made him one of the most sought-after assets in Europe. Record-breaking sprinting speeds in the Premier League have confirmed his suitability for a high defensive line, a trait both United and the Liverpool coaching staff consider essential for their tactical setups moving forward.
Tottenham face struggle to retain prized asset
Although Tottenham insist Van de Ven is not for sale, the financial implications of failing to qualify for European competition - and now facing relegation - could force Spurs' hierarchy to take action. The Lilywhites are desperate to build their philosophy, but a massive offer from the North West may prove too difficult to ignore for a club needing to balance the books.
Reports suggest that the potential deal would likely far exceed the initial €40m (£35m/$47m) Tottenham paid Wolfsburg in 2023. Even if Spurs avoid a slide down the table, the lack of Champions League football is expected to tempt the defender toward a new challenge at a club competing for major silverware.
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Bidding war expected as summer window approaches
Negotiations are expected to intensify as the domestic season reaches its conclusion, with both clubs looking to steal a march on their rivals. Tottenham will likely demand a premium for their star man, but the growing interest from the league's heavyweights suggests a move is becoming increasingly inevitable.
Van de Ven is currently focused on helping Spurs avoid relegation, while hoping to represent his country at the upcoming World Cup. However, the narrative of a direct confrontation between United and Liverpool is set to dominate the headlines as the summer transfer window draws closer.