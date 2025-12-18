Fed-up Man Utd bosses demand explanation from referees' chief after becoming 'increasingly frustrated' with controversial decisions

One of the most notable and admitted errors of the season came during the 3-1 defeat by Brentford. Bees defender Nathan Collins avoided a red card despite hauling down Bryan Mbeumo when he had a clear goal-scoring opportunity inside the box. Referee Craig Pawson awarded a penalty and showed a yellow card, a decision VAR confirmed, explaining Mbeumo was not in control of the ball.

This explanation was widely debated, and it was later understood that PGMOL chief Howard Webb acknowledged this was an error and Collins should have been dismissed. And in the match against Arsenal, which United lost 1-0 in August, there was more anger. In the build-up to Arsenal's winning goal, there was a foul on Mason Mount which was not called.

In the draw with West Ham, former United player Aaron Wan-Bissaka avoided a second yellow card and a red for a late, sliding challenge on Patrick Dorgu, just moments after being booked for a studs-up challenge on Mason Mount. Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett criticised the decision to let play continue, stating he would "like him to review the two Wan-Bissaka challenges, particularly the last one. On a yellow card, you put in a reckless challenge, he should have had a second yellow followed by the red".

The away match against Wolves earlier this month also highlighted perceived inconsistencies in handball decisions. In the first half, a shot from Amad Diallo struck Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou's arm in the penalty area, but neither the on-field referee nor VAR intervened. This incident was not given as a penalty, a decision Mark Clattenburg and other analysts believe was a missed intervention by VAR. Later in the same match, a penalty was awarded for a similar incident involving another Wolves defender, leading to fan and club frustration over application of the handball law.

