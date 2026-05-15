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Man Utd coach Darren Fletcher fumes at ‘Man City take over of an FA Youth Cup’ after seeing JJ Gabriel & Co suffer defeat at 7,000-capacity Joie Stadium
Fletcher criticises FA Youth Cup final venue
United coach Fletcher criticised the FA after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Man City in the FA Youth Cup final. While acknowledging that Oliver Reiss’ team were the better side on the pitch, Fletcher took issue with the organisation of the showpiece event. The final was staged at the 7,000-capacity Joie Stadium, home to City’s academy and women’s teams.
United had reportedly offered to host the match at Old Trafford, but the proposal was rejected after City said the Etihad Stadium was unavailable due to construction work, as per BBC. United’s hierarchy felt the venue lacked the stature expected for a major final. Despite City stating the match was sold out, empty seats were visible in sections allocated to the home side, adding to United’s frustration over the atmosphere and organisation.
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Fletcher voices frustration after final
Tensions rose during the post-match presentation as Fletcher was seen arguing with FA officials while EFL chairman Rick Parry prepared to distribute medals. Speaking after the match, Fletcher criticised both the venue decision and the presentation of the trophy ceremony.
"I'm disappointed in the FA for everything that's gone around this game: for the location, for everything," Fletcher explained. "You have to respect the opposition. But not when Man City take over an FA Youth Cup. It's an FA competition. It should never have been like that.
"I've never heard individual coaches be shouted out and every individual player be shouted out. That doesn't happen in cup finals. It's an FA competition and it felt like it was a Man City competition for this whole build-up to the game and in terms of how we had to deal with that at the end. That's my one gripe for tonight. But the best team won, compliments to them."
Scheduling concerns compound frustration
Fletcher also raised concerns about the scheduling of academy fixtures following the Youth Cup final. Manchester United’s under-21 side are set to face Brighton in the Premier League 2 play-off final less than 48 hours later at the Amex Stadium.
"We're dealing with a lot of difficult dynamics just now in terms of these youth fixtures, which is disappointing," he said. "With the under-21s game being 48 hours after this, some of our players aren't going to experience that."
"Hopefully people take a step back now when they've come away from it. There's a lot of learning to be done for the Premier League and for the FA for these historic competitions."
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United aim to finish academy season with silverware
Fletcher's United must quickly refocus on the Premier League 2 play-off final against Brighton. The short turnaround may limit the availability of several players involved in the Youth Cup final. The scheduling also creates complications for the senior side. Manchester United face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday, potentially affecting opportunities for academy players to feature in the first-team squad.