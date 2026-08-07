Man Utd confirm Altay Bayindir exit as Celta Vigo loan deal includes permanent transfer clause

The official club statement confirmed the move, stating: "Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has agreed to join La Liga side Celta Vigo on loan for the duration of the 2026/27 season, subject to registration.

"The 28-year-old played six games for United last season, his third term since joining from Fenerbahce in 2023. Following his debut against Newport County in 2024, Altay has made 17 appearances in total for the club.

"Bayindir now heads out to Spain to link up with Os Celestes, who finished sixth in La Liga last season under head coach Claudio Giraldez and are set to compete in this season's UEFA Europa League. Everyone at United wishes Altay the best of luck for the campaign ahead."