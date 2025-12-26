'We are short' - Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim makes January transfer window admission as Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee plot Old Trafford exits

In a new report from the BBC, both Mainoo and Zirkzee are hoping to earn more first-team minutes by leaving United when the transfer window opens on 1 January.

England international Mainoo is yet to start a single game for the Red Devils in 2025-26, making 11 appearances from the substitutes bench.

The 20-year-old was reportedly close to completing a season-long loan move to Antonio Conte’s Napoli in the summer, only for United to block the switch on deadline day.

Meanwhile, Zirkzee is also believed to be attracting interest from Italy. The 24-year-old has made just 10 appearances for United this season, with only three of them coming from the start.

Netherlands international Zirkzee spent two seasons with Serie A side Bologna between 2022 and 2024 before moving to England in a £36.5 million (€42m/$49m) deal.