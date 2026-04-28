Man Utd told ‘better fit’ between Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson & Aurelien Tchouameni as successor to Casemiro is sought in summer transfer window

Quizzed on who he would sign if presented with the choice of Guimaraes, Anderson or Tchouameni, ex-United striker Saha - speaking exclusively in association with Betinia - told GOAL: “I think if you look at the kind of loss that you're going to have with Casemiro’s departure, you need someone who is experienced, someone who has that ability to maintain that quality in that midfield in terms of position.

“I think definitely there is a really nice candidate. I think Guimaraes has the experience of the Premier League, so he will fit really nicely. He's an aggressive player, but also a very technical one. He can maybe add a few more goals to his tally to become complete. I would think he is a better fit in the Premier League.

“Tchouamani is the one who maybe has the most experience at a very high level. Playing under massive pressure pretty much every day, that's the type of thing that Casemiro has done. So Tchouameni has already been the replacement for Casemiro.

“Those three all make sense. [Adam] Wharton has done really well but from the three, I would choose Guimaraes and Tchouameni.”