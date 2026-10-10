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Man City whistleblower Rui Pinto back in witness protection as Football Leaks creator reveals fears over 'assassination attempt'
Protection restored in rapid Portuguese U-turn
Pinto, the 37-year-old creator of the Football Leaks platform, has been readmitted to a witness protection programme following a swift reversal by authorities. His security status, which he had held since 2020, was abruptly revoked, leaving him fearing for his life.
The initial withdrawal prompted serious concern from the Portuguese native. However, Portugal's Ministry of Justice intervened, acknowledging that Pinto had not been properly informed of the reasons for the termination, nor was he offered a chance to contest the decision.
- AFP
Pinto blasts 'manifest abuse of power'
Before the U-turn, Pinto launched a public appeal to raise €2.5m (£2.1m) for his own security, issuing a stark warning about his safety. He stated on X: “Given these circumstances, I have no alternative but to relocate, within the next few days, to an undisclosed location for an indefinite period of time, due to the multiple death threats I have received and the serious risk of an assassination attempt against me.”
Following the reinstatement, Pinto took to social media to thank Portugal's Minister of Justice, Rita Alarcao Judice, while heavily criticising the commission responsible for the initial withdrawal.
“I express my appreciation for the action taken by Portugal's Minister of Justice, Rita Alarcao Judice, who restored legality by overturning a decision made by the members of the Commission responsible for Portugal's Witness Protection Programme, who acted in clear violation of the law and in a manifest abuse of power," Pinto wrote.
“This is a particularly serious situation, all the more so because, given their roles, the members of this Commission have an increased responsibility to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the rights, liberties and guarantees of citizens who, due to the specific nature of the Programme, find themselves in a particularly vulnerable and uncertain situation."
Trust shattered despite reinstatement
Pinto's revelations via Football Leaks were instrumental in the Premier League charging Manchester City with 115 breaches of financial regulations. City have since been found guilty of 114 of those charges, with potential punishments looming should an appeal be dismissed.
Despite regaining his security detail, Pinto admits his faith in the system is broken. He added: “Despite this restoration of legality, the way in which the members of the Commission have acted prevents me from placing any trust in them or feeling confident in their work. Such conduct is clearly contrary to the principles that should guide a witness protection programme, whose credibility and effectiveness depend, above all, on respect for the law, impartiality and the trust of those who rely on it.
“I would like to conclude by expressing my special gratitude to everyone who has shown their support and contributed to the fundraising campaign. To all of you, my sincere thanks for continuing to stand by me in this cause which, despite today's decision, is still far from being resolved.”
- Getty Images
A crucial 10-day review period
Pinto now has 10 working days to formally review the original withdrawal of his protection status. During this window, his legal team will assess the grounds on which the commission initially acted.
Meanwhile, the overarching situation remains highly volatile. The 37-year-old will continue to rely on the state's security measures, though his public comments make it clear he views his long-term safety as an ongoing battle.
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