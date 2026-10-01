Man City whistleblower Rui Pinto loses protected witness status in Portugal after 'historic' guilty verdict

Following Tuesday's landmark verdict against City, Pinto took to social media to deliver a brutal assessment of the club's hierarchy. He branded the ruling a "historic decision for English football" and accused Etihad executives of operating with complete impunity for nearly a decade.

"From the very beginning, they have demonstrated a complete lack of respect for the rules, for the bodies responsible for overseeing and regulating the game, for the integrity of the competition, for the other clubs and, above all, for the fans," Pinto wrote on X. He concluded his assessment by stating that "years and years of cheating, lying and manipulation will finally have consequences."

Pinto also launched a furious tirade against FIFA president Gianni Infantino, referencing the official's previous tenure as UEFA general secretary. He alleged that Infantino actively bypassed proper channels to shield both City and Paris Saint-Germain from severe European sanctions in 2014.

"Given his actions as UEFA general secretary and, more recently, as FIFA president, I can only say, in my humble opinion, that Gianni Infantino has become a cancer on football and should have no place in the future of the game," he posted.



