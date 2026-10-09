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Man City titles 'absolutely NOT' tainted! Enzo Maresca hits back at critics and makes bold appeal prediction
City boss stands firm after Premier League guilty verdict
The Premier League dropped a legal bombshell during the international break, finding Manchester City guilty of 114 of 115 charges regarding financial misconduct and obstructing an independent investigation. The Etihad hierarchy maintain their innocence and have launched an appeal backed by what they term "irrefutable" evidence, though failure could result in expulsion from the top flight.
Breaking his silence in a club media interview on Thursday, head coach Enzo Maresca brushed off reports of squad anxiety, insisting morale remains high. Facing the national press on Friday, the Italian stayed calm, choosing to avoid off-field debates while reiterating his faith in the board.
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Defiant manager backs appeal and hierarchy
Addressing reporters during a press conference dominated by non-football matters, Maresca made his position clear regarding the ongoing proceedings. "I understand the reason why most of you are here, but the only thing I can say is something I already said," he explained. "There is a process ongoing, and in this moment I completely trust the club. This is what I can say about that."
When asked if he had held discussions with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the manager confirmed internal talks took place while predicting an ultimate victory in the case. "I spoke with the club, for sure. We all trust," Maresca stated. "The right moment to speak about that is when we win that appeal."
The Italian also confessed that he had not personally gone through the Premier League's written findings, preferring to keep his attention on the pitch. "I probably should," he admitted. "I don't understand many things about many things. I focus on what I can control, the football side."
Treble glory remains untarnished by legal battle
Maresca previously served as Pep Guardiola's assistant during the historic 2022-23 season when City swept to a Treble, and he rejected suggestions that those achievements carry an asterisk. Asked directly if those trophies felt tainted, he responded firmly: "Absolutely not. The last time I was here was the treble season. I know the effort from the players, the club, the manager at that time, I know exactly the effort the club put to achieve that target. I don't have any doubt about that."
Reaffirming his complete allegiance to the Etihad hierarchy, the head coach expressed pride in his role. "I trust the club because I trust the people. This is the reason why I joined. There is not another club in the world where I would like to be. I am very happy to be here, very proud, I have said many times. I completely trust the club, in this moment, in the future, always. Thank you."
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Football takes centre stage ahead of Liverpool clash
With a crucial clash against Liverpool fast approaching, City must navigate a turbulent backdrop while attempting to maintain their focus on the pitch. Maresca's primary objective will be shielding his squad from external noise as the legal appeal unfolds in the background.
The eventual outcome of the appeal will shape the long-term future of the club, but the immediate challenge lies in managing match preparations despite the threat of severe sanctions hanging over the Etihad.
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