Man City want Elliot Anderson AND Sandro Tonali! Blues ready to spend ‘upwards of £200m’ in transfer raids on Nottingham Forest and Newcastle

Manchester City are not messing around in the transfer market as they look to refresh a squad that has seen significant change following the departure of Pep Guardiola. According to Manchester Evening News, the Blues have identified Anderson and Tonali as their primary targets to bolster the engine room, and the club views them as complementary additions rather than alternatives to one another.

While landing both players would be a massive statement of intent, it certainly won’t come cheap. The report suggests that bringing the pair to the Etihad would likely cost upwards of £200 million. With Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan having already departed last summer, Bernardo Silva officially moving on to Real Madrid, and ongoing uncertainty surrounding Tijjani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez, City are ready to flex their financial muscle to ensure the transition remains seamless.