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Man City and Chelsea continue Enzo Maresca compensation talks with deal for Pep Guardiola replacement held up
Compensation talks delay Maresca appointment
According to Sky Sports, City are in active talks with Chelsea concerning compensation for Maresca. A deal is in the hands of the respective lawyers of both clubs, who became involved after the Italian left the London side in January while still having three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.
City are hopeful of reaching an agreement this week to officially appoint him as the successor to Guardiola. The Spanish manager departed after an incredible 10 years at the club, during which he won absolutely everything, including six Premier League titles. While a proposed three-year contract for his replacement is on the table, it is not yet fully agreed upon.
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Impressive record attracts reigning champions
Chelsea were informed by Maresca last autumn about interest from the reigning champions. The Manchester club were impressed by his record in London. Overall, he managed 92 games for the club, securing 55 wins and 16 draws. He also led them to two major trophies during the 2024-25 campaign: the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.
Before leaving midway through this season, he oversaw 19 Premier League matches, winning eight, drawing six and losing five. At the time of his departure, Chelsea were fifth in the table and ended the season 10th.
New staff needed for Maresca
Once Maresca's arrival is wrapped up, City will have to bring in a host of new staff to support the coach. Along with Guardiola, the likes of Pep Lijnders, Kolo Toure, fitness coach Lorenzo Buenaventura, operations personnel Manel Estiarte, and head of goalkeeping Xabi Mancisidor are all leaving the club.
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What is next for Maresca and Guardiola
Looking ahead, City are working intensely to finalise the agreement this week to officially unveil their new manager before pre-season. Meanwhile, the outgoing boss maintains a relaxed stance regarding his immediate future.
When asked what he intends to do next, Guardiola said: "After, we'll see what happens. I don't have a plan, it's just to rest and do a lot of things I want to do I didn't do in the past - stupid things."