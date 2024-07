This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Luis Suarez playing through pain without Lionel Messi – Inter Miami striker putting body on the line as Uruguayan makes ‘discomfort’ admission Luis SuarezMajor League SoccerLionel MessiInter Miami CF Luis Suarez is doing his bit for Inter Miami during Lionel Messi’s enforced absence, with the Uruguayan admitting to playing through pain. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below South American nursing knee problems

Has shelved any retirement plans for now

Argentine superstar out with ankle knock Article continues below