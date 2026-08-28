'He's very intelligent' - Luis Enrique relishing Davide Ancelotti showdown ahead of Lille clash

Carlo Ancelotti's son has stepped out on his own as a head coach after years spent honing his craft within Real Madrid's coaching staff. Offering high praise for his younger counterpart's tactical acumen, Enrique added: "Everyone knows who he is; he's been really important alongside Carlo in recent years.

"I like what he's shown as a coach and his opinions on his father. Based on what I've seen of him and his coaching style at Real Madrid, he's very intelligent and a very good coach, and he'll be able to show that at Lille. It'll be exciting to meet him, and I'm looking forward to this game."