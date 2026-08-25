Ancelotti's human touch! New Lille boss lifts lid on special bond with his squad after victory

The former Botafogo boss acknowledged that maintaining open communication helps bridge the gap between coaching staff and players, whether dealing with seasoned veterans or emerging talents. Pointing to close relationships with key figures in the squad, Ancelotti expressed his delight at seeing players run over to celebrate with him after scoring. "Of course, I'm happy that they came to see me after their goal," he added. "We are at the beginning of this story and I am happy with the relationship I have with all the players and the club."