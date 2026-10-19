Luis Enrique addresses MAJOR PSG concern ahead of Barcelona clash

PSG are navigating a concerning penalty problem despite their strong recent form. Following successive misses from the spot by Doue, Torres, and Dembele, manager Enrique has openly admitted that his squad currently lacks a genuine penalty specialist.

While PSG continue to win matches, their inability to convert penalties is becoming a noticeable trend. Dembele was the latest culprit, missing his attempt shortly after coming off the bench during 3-1 victory over Strasbourg.

This followed a high-profile miss just days earlier in the Champions League. Torres failed to convert during PSG's impressive 4-2 victory against Manchester City.