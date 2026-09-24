AC Milan, Goncalo Ramos: “I’d like to live in Milan for a long time. My father used to play, he still helps me today”

"I've played football for as long as I can remember. I don't know exactly when it started. My first team was Olhanense, when I was four. I started out playing with children older than me, they were five or six. I was the youngest because there wasn't a team for my age at that time, but I wanted to play. That is my first memory.

I spend a lot of time with my grandfather. I don't know much about his career as a footballer. I know more about my father's because people have told me about it. Even now he helps me every week, in every match. He is always the first to help me at every moment. He played, so more than most people he knows what it means to play and to do certain things on the pitch. He is also the first to tell me the truth and demand more from me. If, for example, I score five goals in a match but then miss one, the first thing he says to me is: 'You could have done better in that situation.' He is always straightforward with me and always pushes me to improve and go up a level. My mother, on the other hand, is much more talkative than my father. My father is more reserved, calmer. And my mother raises her voice because she can't handle the stress."