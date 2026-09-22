Luis de la Fuente admits shock over Rodri’s Barcelona move as the Spain manager celebrates La Liga homecoming

The arrival of Rodri at Barcelona has sparked a wider tactical debate regarding how he can coexist with fellow midfield maestro Pedri. While some critics suggest their styles might overlap, De la Fuente is adamant that the two can form a devastating partnership, provided they adapt to one another's strengths. He noted that Pedri has already shown a willingness to evolve his game depending on the personnel surrounding him. The manager pointed out that the presence of a dominant force like Rodri naturally alters the requirements of those playing alongside him, a challenge he believes his players are more than capable of meeting.

Explaining the intricacies of their potential chemistry, De la Fuente highlighted the unique profiles of his midfield options. "Yes, of course they can, but we have to be aware that Pedri's playing style has changed a bit. And I said it at the World Cup: I prefer the Pedri from the national team, because it's not the same playing with one set of teammates versus another," he expalined.

"Rodrigo makes you play differently; Pedri has to offer other things, and he does because he's so good. Having Rodrigo on the team is always good news, because he's the best in the world in his position. We're privileged to have that kind of relationship between us."