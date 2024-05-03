‘I love you’ – Alisha Lehmann sends supportive message to Douglas Luiz following Europa Conference League horror show from Aston Villa that saw him concede a penalty & miss a spot-kick
Alisha Lehmann has sent a supportive “I love you” message to Douglas Luiz following his Europa Conference League horror show for Aston Villa.
- Villans came unstuck against Olympiacos
- South American star endured an off night
- Girlfriend in the stands to show support