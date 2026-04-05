'Long time coming!' - Cole Palmer speaks out after being named Chelsea captain with worrying admission he can 'finally shoot again'

Beyond the goals and creativity, Rosenior was quick to point out the defensive work rate Palmer displayed while wearing the armband. In a game where Chelsea were dominant from start to finish, the captain did not let his standards slip at the back. The manager added: "Cole is happy about it. Cole is a player in big moments who can win you games. But if you watch the game today with Cole or with Joao [Pedro], they are tracking back, they are chasing back into their own box. Pedro was making tackles in his own box. You have to go back to basics. I felt the players in terms of the fundamentals of the game today were very, very good and Cole led by example."

Whether Palmer retains the armband for the upcoming clash against Manchester City remains to be seen, but his performance against Port Vale has certainly staked a claim. With Chelsea entering the business end of the season and an FA Cup semi-final on the horizon, a fully fit Palmer wearing the captain’s armband could be the difference-maker. The focus now shifts to whether the England star can maintain this physical momentum as the Blues prepare for a daunting run of fixtures in April.