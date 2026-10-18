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Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha reveals the secret behind his rapid Anfield development
Impact off the bench at Brentford
Liverpool’s latest academy breakout star, Ngumoha, has highlighted the importance of a strong mental approach followingthe Reds' hard-fought 2-1 win at Brentford. With the team trailing 1-0 against a 10-man Bees side, the 18-year-old was introduced in the 52nd minute to provide a spark. His inclusion helped turn the tide as goals from Victor Munoz and Alexander Isak secured all three points for the visitors at the Gtech Community Stadium.
"For everyone watching, it was very up and down. But these games you kind of live for really and to get the three points just shows how strong the mentality is in the team. It's definitely tough but I think if you just have come into the game in the right mind frame, thinking I can impact the game, then you can probably do whatever," Ngumoha explained to official club website.
The teenager's confidence was evident throughout his cameo, as he looked to drive at the Brentford defence from the moment he entered the pitch. He added: "So like today, I knew the game was going to be tough, Brentford away is never easy, and I just wanted to get stuck in and help the team get the win, and thankfully we did that."
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Mastering the right-wing role
The appearance in West London marked Ngumoha's eighth outing of the campaign, and he notably featured on the right flank. While he arrived with a reputation as a natural left-sided attacker, the youngster is quickly diversifying his skill set to become a more complete forward. His development in this tactical role has been one of the standout features of his progression through the ranks this season.
"I think I've got a lot better on the right from the Newcastle game to now. I think I'm understanding more as well. I think definitely going away with England as well helped me a lot. I like playing on both sides now as well and it gives me another tool in the toolbox, so it's good," the forward noted.
The new generation of Anfield talent
Ngumoha is not the only youngster knocking on the door of the first team, as the club continues to integrate academy products into senior matchday squads. After starting the midweek Champions League clash against LASK, the trio of Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni, and Lewis Koumas were utilized from the bench against Brentford. This consistent exposure to high-level competition is viewed as vital for their long-term transition into the senior set-up.
"I think the game schedule is so many games and I think whatever opportunities – whether it's starting, coming on – we just have to take it. All of us are doing that – me, Trey, Koumas – so we've just got to keep going and keep staying on the right track," he noted.
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Brentford triumph sparks injury nightmare
Regardless of Ngumoha's brilliance against Brentford, the triumph was heavily overshadowed by severe injury blows, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong facing lengthy absences after sustaining injuries during the match. These extended layoffs come at an inopportune moment for the Reds, who are navigating an intensely congested fixture schedule. With little time to recover, Liverpool must quickly regroup and adapt before taking on Villarreal on Tuesday night.
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