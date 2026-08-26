AFP
Liverpool receive HUGE Bradley Barcola transfer boost as Cody Gakpo exit looms
Talks resume for top target
Liverpool have officially restarted discussions with PSG over the blockbuster transfer of Barcola, as per ESPN. The Premier League club are making a renewed attempt to complete a deal for the France international before the transfer window officially closes. An initial offer in the region of £90 million ($122.3m) was swiftly rejected by Les Parisiens earlier this month. PSG are currently seeking a staggering £135 million ($184.2m) fee to part ways with their prized winger.
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Gakpo exit to fund move?
The key to unlocking this massive transfer could lie in the potential departure of Gakpo. The Dutch attacker has been strongly linked with moves to Tottenham and Manchester City, which would provide the Reds with the necessary financial firepower to secure Barcola's signature.
PSG have not completely shut the door on a potential exit either. Speaking on Sunday, PSG sporting director Luis Campos openly acknowledged that the transfer window remains very much active, noting that "many things could still happen" before deadline day.
Personal terms already successfully agreed
Barcola has been the absolute priority signing for the Merseyside club all summer, and Liverpool successfully agreed personal terms with the winger some time ago. Despite these ongoing negotiations, the attacker is not actively trying to force a move away from the French capital. With two years remaining on his current contract, Barcola is not adverse to staying put if a final fee cannot be agreed.
However, his current squad status has naturally fuelled exit rumours. He is yet to feature in any of PSG's opening three games of the new season, having just appeared in all eight of France's matches as they finished fourth at the summer's World Cup.
- AFP
Crucial days ahead in negotiations
Despite the lingering financial gap between the two European heavyweights, there is growing optimism from all parties that a deal is entirely possible before the transfer window shuts on September 1.
The next step lies firmly with the Premier League side. PSG are fully expecting Liverpool to table a significantly improved offer within the next 24 to 48 hours, which is widely viewed as a decisive moment in the saga. If a compromise is finally reached, the Reds will capture a highly-coveted target who turns 24 next week.
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