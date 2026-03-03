Lionesses and Leah Williamson among nominees for 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards as Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati and Desire Doue also shortlisted

Last year, the Sportsman of the Year, won by Sweden's record-breaking pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, did not include a football nominee, with tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, swimmer Leon Marchand, cyclist Tadej Pogacar and Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen beaten to the prize.

This year, though, footballers are in the mix for both the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards, with Aitana Bonmati aiming to win the latter accolade for the second time. The Barcelona and Spain midfielder, who has won the last three Ballons d'Or Feminin, was nominated in 2025 after winning in 2024, but lost out to American gymnast Simone Biles.

For the men's award, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele is in the mix alongside Duplantis, Alcaraz, Pogacar, another tennis star in Jannik Sinner and motorcyclist Marc Marquez. Bonmati, meanwhile, will go up against the American athletics pair of Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon, tennis star Aryna Sabalenka and American swimmer Katie Ledecky.