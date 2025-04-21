Lamine Yamal follows in Jude Bellingham's footsteps! Barcelona and Spain youngster wins Breakthrough of the Year prize previously held by Real Madrid star as well as F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and tennis ace Rafael Nadal
Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal follows in Jude Bellingham's footsteps to win Breakthrough of the Year award.
- Yamal wins Breakthrough of the Year prize
- Follow in Bellingham's footsteps
- Barcelona next face Mallorca on Tuesday