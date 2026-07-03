Lionesses star Georgia Stanway explains decision to leave Bayern Munich, why she wanted to return to England and what made her choose Arsenal amid Chelsea & Lyon interest

Stanway was unveiled as an Arsenal player on Friday, putting pen-to-paper on what Arseblog understands is a three-year deal, with the option for a further year. After months of rumours, it's a transfer that caught no one by surprise, with the player herself announcing back in January that she would be leaving Bayern at the end of her fourth season at the club.

But Stanway has now spoken openly about what made her choose to leave Germany, despite having such an enjoyable and successful time with Bayern. In an interview with the Athletic, the 27-year-old explained that she was thinking about her future last summer, during England's successful defence of their European Championship title in Switzerland.

"Being in Germany, you don’t feel the effects of winning the Euros," she said. “I don’t get to experience home fans often enough, I don’t get the feeling of being a European champion. Coming back to Bayern, it’s amazing, I get the representation, I get the congratulations, but I have nobody to share it with because I’m the only English person here. What I experience with the Lionesses is something I want to experience all the time."